 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30
degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane,
Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud
cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than
forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the
threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

New court order demands Chemtool to pay for cleanup and firefighting services stemming from 2021 fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Chemtool 5.jpg

CHICAGO (WREX) — A new court order filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley makes several demands of Chemtool in the wake of a June 14, 2021 fire.

In that new court order file today, Chemtool would be required to clean the site and document the continued removal of chemicals on a weekly basis.

Additionally, the company would have to  provide a schedule for demolition and decontamination of the site and plan an investigation of all the impacts of the fire both on and off the site.

The order also requires Chemtool to reimburse The Illinois EPA, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Winnebago County for all the costs of fighting the fire which burned for several days, and required citizens within a mile of the fire to evacuate.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the order is to help hold Chemtool accountable.

“The order will ensure the cleanup process occurs in accordance with the law and holds Chemtool responsible for investigating the full extent of the environmental damage that has been caused,” Raoul said. “Given the volume of hazardous materials involved in the fire and the amount of debris, it is vital that cleanup and remediation is done in accordance with environmental laws for the health and safety of all Rockton-area residents.”

We reached out to both Chemtool's parent company Lubrizol and Raoul's office for additional comment, but have not heard back.

Download PDF Chemtool court order

 

If you have an investigation you'd like us to look into, please send us information at 13investigates@wrex.com 