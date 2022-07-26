Man accused of killing his girlfriend tried to hide the body at his work

ROSCOE (WREX) — Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates dig further into what police found when they caught Rayshawn Smith, who is charged with killing his girlfriend Ashley Hardin on Saturday.
What lead up to Hardin's disappearance:
Police say Hardin was reported missing at 3:45 am. on Saturday. The son reported her missing after he and Hardin smelled gas and went outside. The son says there was a white car outside when Hardin told her son to go back inside. Court documents say three milk jugs were found with gasoline, but one was largely emptied onto the house.
When police found Hardin:
Police found Hardin at 7:45 that same morning behind the Ecolab building. The report says she was found with a major head injury. Police found a "projectile" under Hardin's body and two unused bullets by her body along with several unused zip ties.
Connecting Smith to the scene:
Police looked into Smith since he was in a relationship with Hardin. Security video from Ecolab shows his silver Cadillac driving to the business that morning. Police found Smith's car later that day and pulled over Smith who was the only one in the car. They found a machete, blood, zip ties and Hardin's phone.
Further work found a video posted by Smith that day saying "People are going to wonder why I did what I did," and said Hardin and several pastors in the area were corrupt.
Smith is back in court on August 31 for a status hearing.