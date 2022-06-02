Local court officials sound the alarm on potential costs of Pretrial Fairness Act

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In just over 200 days, the way courts work in Illinois will change drastically.
The Pretrial Fairness Act will take effect on January 1, 2023 which will create several major changes for courts, state's attorneys and law enforcement across the state.
The biggest changes the law makes is ending cash bail in the state, and requiring everyone arrested by police to have a hearing in 24 hours if they're charged with a misdemeanor and 48 hours if they're charged with a felony.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says the latter piece will create a severe logistical and financial challenge for the county.
"From the time that we accept a case, and that person's arrested, to the time that they appear in that court room whether it be on a Saturday a Sunday a Monday or a Tuesday is going to radically change within our office and there's going to be more responsibilities in those first 48 hours ultimately culminating with a court room that will have to be staffed seven days a week," Hanley said.
Weekend court will mean staffing attorneys, judges, bailiffs, court reporters, translators and corrections officers an extra two days a week, and attempting to hire more of each job. However, the state provided no funding to go along with the law, posing a financial hurdle that Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Tom Lawson says he's still trying to figure out.
"I can only speak for my budget, but it's going to be a shot in the dark this year. I plan on missing based on things that change from when I submit my budget and where we end up January 1," Lawson said. "That is the first time I've said since I've been here."
The courts will also lose a revenue source by cash bail ending. However, 17th Judicial Circuit Court Trial Court Administrator Tom Jakeway says it will be nearly impossible to know the financial and staffing needs until January.
"Identifying things like how many courtrooms do we need to operate on the weekend?" Jakeway said. "How many attorneys do I need from the State's attorney's office and the public defender's office? We're working through and distilling those things down."
The anticipated cost from the area's courts will be better known after budgets are submitted later this month.