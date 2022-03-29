Key witness in Floyd Brown case unlikely to testify

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the quest for prosecutors to bring justice to McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner enters its final stages in federal court, dozens of witnesses will take that stand.
In fact, the U.S. Government plans on calling 51 witnesses during the trial compared to the defense's three.
However, there is a key witness who likely won't take the stand, Drianna Wright.
Wright's name was mentioned several times on Tuesday, the first day of Floyd Brown's trial (the man accused of killing Keltner). Several witnesses say she was living in the same hotel room as Brown for months at the Extended Stay Hotel.
Michael Flannery, one of the U.S. Marshals who served the arrest warrant on the day Keltner died, referred to Wright as Brown's girlfriend.
However, we likely won't hear from her, the only other person in the room at the time marshals tried to breach the door.
Court records obtained by 13 Investigates show Brown's lawyers tried to have her removed as a witness. The prosecution successfully defended against that motion, but in their defense said "the government does not intend to call Ms. Wright."
Wright is listed as a witness who "may" appear opposed to the 51 witnesses "expected" to appear.
Prosecutors want her name to be available depending on what tactics/arguments the defense could bring up.
Ultimately, her unlikelihood of taking the stand is due to her fifth amendment right not to testify against herself.
The document of the prosecutor's defense is attached below.
For a full breakdown of day one of Floyd Brown's trial with eyewitness testimony from that day's events, click here.