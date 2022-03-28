Jacob Keltner's accused killer goes on trial Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After more than three years, Deputy Jacob Keltner's alleged killer, Lloyd Brown will go on trial.
Keltner died on March 7, 2019 when he and other federal agents were serving Brown a warrant at the Extended Stay Hotel.
In that process, he allegedly fired shots at the officers and escaped out of a window. He then lead a police on a 150 mile chase to Logan County where there was a six hour standoff before Brown surrendered.
Brown faces several charges including killing a federal officer, which if he's convicted of, would mean life in prison.
The jury trial starts Tuesday, March 29 at 8:30 a.m.
13 Investigates has uncovered documents about who both the prosecution and defense will call as witnesses.
The prosecution has 51 witnesses with two thirds of them being law enforcement from the area and in the FBI. Witnesses also include hotel employees and guests who were there at the time of the incident.
The defense has three witnesses, an investigator, crime scene analyst and surgeon.
13 Investigates also uncovered how the defense may try to prove Brown's innocence.
A document filed in June 2020 shows the defense wanted information on how the U.S. Marshals execute warrants with violent fugitives, Keltner's record as an officer and U.S. Marshal, and "any and all documentation of warnings to USMS leadership that the shortcomings in the HRFA training program were/are aggravated by the lack of sufficient staff to oversee the training's deployment and correct mistakes."
13 WREX will be at the court proceedings and provide updates as they're available.