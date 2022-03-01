'Handle with Care' program looks to proactively tackle youth violence in RPS 205

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 13 Investigates exclusive in February showed a rising amount of kids getting arrested for gun charges in Rockford. Of the seven minors arrested in January, six of them stemmed from incidents on RPS 205 property.
For the first time on Tuesday night, the district announced plans to try and stop the violence before it happens.
Handle with Care will launch at Rockford Public Schools in early April and offers a simple yet profound solution according to leaders.
The program links Rockford Police reports with RPS 205's list of students. If a student is listed on any police report, the student's administrator and teachers will get an email with the student's name and the message "handle with care."
RPS 205 Executive Director of Academics Heidi Dettman says it gives teachers a much needed heads up to explain why a student might be tired in class or acting out instead of just taking the actions at face value.
"It's a moment to pause and remember that students carry with them all sorts of experiences we don't know and understand," Dettman said. "This is a visual reminder for us to pause and consider how the student might be acting as a result of what they're bringing with them to school that day."
Manager for Rockford's Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence Jennifer Caggiapaglia says it takes pressure off kids and puts teachers, administrators and counselors in a better position to help the student however they need it.
"We've taken that burden off of them (the students), and it really removes that requirement from the child to speak out and puts the adults in a position to frankly adult," Caggiapaglia said.
Dettman says staff are being trained on the program through the rest of March. The notification system between RPD and RPS 205 will start sometime in early April according to the district.