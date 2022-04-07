Floyd Brown takes the stand in his own defense

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The past two weeks have had several shocking moments, but none as surprising as Thursday when Floyd Brown took the stand in his own defense of federal murder charges of U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner.
The peak of that being a fiery exchange between him and the prosecution over his actions after U.S. Marshals knocked on his hotel room door on March 7, 2019.
Brown admitted in his testimony that he shot his gun after police knocked on his door. The sound of a gun being cocked is what Brown says caused him to grab his AK-47 and opened fire.
The prosecution hammered the same question multiple times about asking if Brown shot at Marshals. Brown more or less refused to answer saying "I shot" each time to that pointed question.
FBI agents say crime scene data shows several shots being fired at the door where the marshals were positioned.
Brown denies ever seeing Keltner on March 7, and says he only remembers jumping out the window with his gun, blacking our briefly then running to his car.
Brown did admit to breaking several laws including fleeing police on several occasions, and illegally owning four guns and ammunition. All of those guns had their serial numbers illegally removed.
Before Brown took the stand, cell phone video of him making ominous threats towards police 15 days before March 7, the day he allegedly killed Keltner.
Closing arguments and jury deliberation are scheduled for Friday. 13 Investigates will have coverage throughout.