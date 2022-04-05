Evidence shows Floyd Brown searched for videos of police getting shot three months before shootout with police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The fourth day of Floyd Brown's trial lead to the shocking revelation of what Brown was searching on the internet months before he allegedly shot and killed Deputy Jacob Keltner.
The timeline starts on December 23, 2018 when Bloomington Police attempted to arrest Brown. Brown drove off and wrecked his car, but was never caught or arrested.
Six days later, Brown is seen on a Rockford Best Buy security video buying a laptop. The same laptop was recovered by police in Brown's hotel room on March 7, 2019. The following is a log of searches
December 30, 2018: Brown searched for/accessed several nearby court records.
January 6, 2019: Brown searched for/accessed YouTube videos of police ambushes, police getting shot and how to avoid internet surveillance.
January 7, 2019: Brown searched for/accessed videos of offensive shooting skills and how to clean rifles.
January 9, 2019: Brown searched for/accessed more than five videos of police getting shot.
January 12, 2019: Brown did an internet search for weather .223 caliber bullets could penetrate a bullet proof vest. One of Brown's two rifles was a Ruger which fired .223 ammunition. Brown also searched for how and where to buy a bullet proof vest.
January 13, 2019: Brown specifically searches for videos of U.S. Marshals getting shot. The U.S. Marshals, including Deputy Keltner were the agency that served Brown his warrant on March 7, 2019.
January 16, 2019: Brown searched commerce sites to purchase AK-47 magazines.
Brown's defense attorney's argued that YouTube's algorithm could have suggested many of these videos after one initial search.
Prosecution also brought forward DNA evidence on Tuesday that strongly indicate Brown's DNA was on all four weapons recovered between his hotel room and car.
The trial continues Thursday at 10:00 a.m.