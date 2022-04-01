Everything you need to know from day two of Floyd Brown's trial

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday was the second day of eyewitness testimony in Floyd Brown's trial. The majority of the witnesses talked about the more than 100 mile chase with Floyd Brown after he drove away from the Extended Stay Hotel, and the more than five hour standoff after police got him off the road.
For a full breakdown of background and what's at stake in this trial, click here.
For a rundown of the first day of eyewitness testimony, click here.
Lt. Tim Sweeny - ISP
Sweeny was the lead car in most the car chase with Brown. Sweeny says the chase went over 100 mph with a top speed of 124 mph, which is the fastest Sweeny says he's ever driven a car. There were several times Brown left the roadway, with one occasion being on Evergreen Lake where Brown lost control of his car, but went in reverse to continue driving away from police. Sweeny and his partner ran out of the car with guns pointed at Brown, but did not run towards the car or fire their weapons. Sweeny said he was particularly cautious with approaching Brown's car because police had communicated that he was likely armed and he was believed to have shot and killed an officer earlier in the day (which in this case was Deputy Jacob Keltner). Police used several stop sticks during the pursuit, but eventually, Sweeny and Trooper Eric Cowan had to use their cars to get Brown off the road. Brown spun out in the roadway and off the right shoulder. He tried to drive further but got stuck in a drainage ditch where his car was immobilized. Sweeny used the PA system on his car telling Brown to surrender, but he didn't until police used flashbangs and pepper spray to flush Brown from the car where police arrested him.
Trooper Eric Cowan - ISP
Cowan was the first car to strike Brown's in an attempt to get him off the road in Logan County. Cowan used his car to push Brown's car off the left shoulder of the highway, but stopped because the guardrail on the other side of the highway was about to open up again, posing danger to oncoming traffic. Once Brown's car was stuck in the ditch, Cowan set up on the ground with his rifle which had a scope. With that scope, Cowan observed the barrel of what he believed to be a rifle. Cowan says Brown left his car several times, including one occasion where he waved a white trash bag as though to signal his surrender. However, the standoff went another four or so hours after Brown waved the bag according to Cowan.
Sgt. Paul Gibson - ISP
Gibson was on scene with Brown's car in the ditch, and was part of the team that took Brown into custody. He like Cowan says Brown waved a white back at one point and exited his car several times, but never to surrender. Gibson then went over the measures he used to try and get Brown to surrender. He was in a SWAT vehicle (known as a bearcat) which closed in slowly on Brown during the standoff. ISP says Brown was about 125 yards from police at the start of the standoff. After more attempts to get Brown to surrender were unsuccessful, Gibson fired several pepper spray bullets into Brown's car, but did not cause Brown to surrender. Gibson believed that was due to the chemicals going out of a broken window in the car. As police moved in closer, Gibson says he and other officers threw a total of six flashbang grenades at Brown's car but this also didn't lead to his surrender. Gibson says with his team about 25 yards away from Brown, he threw a large canister of pepper spray gas which flowed down wind into Brown's car. He then ran from the car where he was captured by Gibson and police. Gibson says both Brown's arm and leg were heavily injured.
Marco Ricaldone - Logan County Paramedic
Police handed Brown over to Ricaldone after the surrender. Ricaldone's medical report says there were deformities and major swelling on Brown's ankle and wrist, and that Brown's back was slightly swollen and painful to the touch. Brown's statement was that his lower back was causing him the most pain. Brown's statement on the medical report says his injuries came from two events: "falling" out of the third floor of a hotel room and injuries from crashing his car in the ditch. Brown's statement also said that due to the back injury, he could not get out of the car during the standoff. Brown went on to say he was likely not wearing a seat belt when he crashed. Ricaldone says he was not able to tell which injuries were caused from the fall and which injuries were caused from the crash.
Master Sgt. Chris Whitenack - ISP
Whitenack first responded to the Extended Stay Hotel after Brown drove away. He says he arrived around 10:15 (less than an hour after the initial shooting). He and other officers breached into room 305 where Brown and Drianna Wright (who one eyewitness called Brown's girlfriend) was holding her arm with an apparent bullet wound. Whitenack helped clear the other hotel rooms to make sure there was no threat before leaving to help with the car chase and standoff closer to central Illinois.
Dr. Stathis Poulakidas - OSF Saint Anthony Trauma Center
Treated Wright for her gunshot wound. Her injury was to her left elbow, with three pieces of shrapnel from the bullet. She was treated and released in about an hour according to Poulakidas. He also said Wright never came back for a follow up appointment to remove the shrapnel.
Senior Master Trooper Brandi Field - ISP
Was on scene at the standoff with Brown. Field piloted a drone to give Brown a phone to talk with ISP negotiators. Fields says she saw Brown leave the car to get the phone off the drone. Field was also responsible for photographing the scene after Brown surrendered. Her photographs show two guns that look like rifles in the back seat.
Sgt. Robert Morris - ISP
Morris drove next to Brown's car as it was towed to the Lincoln Police Department where it was stored for evidence. Morris says everything was done properly to preserve evidence.
Special Agent Michael Maguire - FBI
Searched, photographed and documented evidence in Brown's car the day after the incident (March 8, 2019). Two guns were recovered: one AK-47 and one Ruger 9mm which was stocked like a rifle. Nearly 1,000 bullets were recovered from the car. More than 400 of the 9mm rounds were full metal jacket, designed to be more effective against tissue. There was also a newspaper from December 25, 2018 in the car with several marking on it.
Brian Prine - RPD
One of the first officers who arrived on scene after Keltner was shot. He, like Officer Daniel Watson observed Keltner faced-down on the ground with blood around his head. Prine tried to talk to Keltner, but said there were no signs of life. He then realized a window on the third floor was broken, so he drew his gun and covered the window for the next hour until the room was breached and cleared of any threats. Dash cam of the video with Keltner lying on the ground caused Prine to get choked up along with Keltner's family (the family and media are not in the same courtroom as the judge, attorneys and jury, but are given a video/audio feed of that court room).
How does this impact the trial?
The biggest takeaway from day two was a clear contrast in Brown's medical statement and police testimony. Keep in mind that Brown is not scheduled to take the stand, so testimony of his will be limited to prior statements and phone calls. His statement said he couldn't exit his car due to lower back pain, but there ISP troopers indicated there wasn't one, but several times alleging the opposite. The medical examiner also called attention to Brown's vagueness with how he fell from a third story window at a hotel. There is no eyewitness testimony saying they saw Brown jump from the window, but one eyewitness claimed he saw Brown limping and holding his arm while running to his car. Brown's defense tried to call into question whether or not Brown was armed during the car chase which ISP troopers said they could only see Brown's head on occasion, but there was testimony that the rifles were in the car during the standoff, and then afterwards with both ISP and FBI investigators finding several guns and ammo.
What's to come?
Prosecutors have called less than half their witnesses so far with about half the remaining witnesses being with the FBI. We have also yet to hear from the U.S. Marshal that was also stationed in the parking lot with Keltner, although he was on the other side of the hotel.
The trial continues Monday at 8:30 a.m.