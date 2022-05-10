Eli Nicolosi refuses to step down as GOP chair, blames primary opponent for facilitating letter asking for resignation

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A day after several Republican leaders called for Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi to step down, Nicolosi fired back, emphatically stating that he will not step down from his post as chairman or in his race for state senate.
On Monday, the Winnebago County GOP executive committee called for Nicolosi to resign in relation to an order of protection filed against him by his wife on April 19.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana were part of the group who signed the letter asking for Nicolosi's resignation.
On Tuesday, ahead of the GOP meeting, Nicolosi fired back, calling the public release of the order of protection and the letter for his resignation direct actions from his primary opponent for the Illinois Senate, Dave Syverson.
“Dave Syverson, I’m speaking directly to you right now," Nicolosi said. "Stop attacking my marriage. Stop with all of these political shenanigans. Let’s debate about the real issues. As you can see, I’ve got nothing to hide, do you? You pick the time and the place and I’ll be there. Stop hiding behind 30 years and put your money where your mouth is.”
The Winnebago County GOP votes on new leadership in July, including a new chair and vice chair.