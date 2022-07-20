DIGGING DEEPER: How Hintz got caught stealing from the county

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For two years, prosecutors have stacked up evidence to charge former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz with theft, forgery and several other charges.
As of Wednesday, Hintz pleaded guilty to only two charges, one charge of stealing from the government and one charge of official misconduct.
Before Hintz was lead away in hand cuffs, prosecutors gave a glimpse into what they believe Hintz did.
The first sign of trouble came in April of 2020 when a county employee viewed a receipt of an Enterprise car rental for Hintz.
When asked, Hintz said it was for a death investigation conference in New York. Hintz sent a flyer for that event which prosecutors believe was created by Hintz on a word document.
Investigators dug into record from hotels in New York and interviewed witnesses. Their work revealed that the costs coincided with where an Illinois youth hockey team was playing. Further work confirmed that Hintz's son played on that hockey team.
An analysis of Hintz's I-Pass records lined up with his car passing tollways and where his son's hockey team was playing.
Investigators say they can prove Hintz used his county credit card for travel, hotels, gas, rental cars and food during his trip.
Investigators found a second instance in 2018 when Hintz said he was attending a medical conference in Michigan, but records showed he stayed in the same hotel at the same time as his son's hockey team.
Hintz is ordered to pay more than $32,000 which he charged to the county during those trips.