Day one of Carl Defay's trial reveals a shocking and graphic eyewitness testimony.

There is content and wording in this article that is graphic and not suitable for all audiences.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The first day of Carl Defay's trial brought forward more questions than answers.
He faces first degree murder charges, concealing a homicide and destruction of evidence all in relation to the death of Samantha Swan.
The jury heard from three Winnebago County Sheriff's Officers and the Deputy Coroner at the time Swan's was found on a property owned by Defay's family.
There was evidence of a bones, concrete and a bottle of ammonia in a pig feeder on the property.
An examination of the house on the property showed it was under heavy renovation, but pictures did reveal a mattress and pillow in one of rooms.
The key witness today was Courtney Daughenbaugh, who was dating Defay at the time of the alleged murder (February 2017). She testified that Defay brought home another girl to have sexual relations with him and Daughenbaugh that night. Daughenbaugh says that woman was Samantha Swan. Daughenbaugh says that the three of them started having sex before she left to smoke a cigarette. When she returned, she said she found Defay and Swan still having sex and that Defay was choking Swan. At this point Daughenbaugh says Defay asked her to hand him his belt which he then put around Swan’s neck, killing her. Daughenbaugh says she drove away for a period of time before returning to find Defay attempting to burn Swan's body. A few days later, Daughenbaugh says she helped Defay move the body into the big feeder.
Daughenbaugh says she got married to Defay sometime later, but only for a short period of time as she claims she was assaulted by Defay in May, after which she called police. She said in her testimony that she did not say anything about Swan to police despite multiple conversations with police about Defay between February and August 15, 2017.
On August 16 Daughenbaugh says she confessed to police about the February incident with Swan. On August 17, Winnebago County Sheriff Officers obtained a search warrant to for the Defay property on Wheeler Road in Durand, where they found Swan's remains in a pig feeder on the property.
The defense asked Daughenbaugh about her drug and alcohol use on that February night, and about several statements she made during police interviews. To the police interviews in particular, Daughenbaugh answered "I don't know" to several of the defenses' questions.