Chemtool site cleanup to start as early as Wednesday

  • Updated
Travis Sloan

ROCKTON (WREX) — After more than a year, the Rockton community gets answers of when an eyesore will be removed.

The Chemtool site cleanup will start as early as Wednesday according to Village President John Peterson.

He says the site will be completely removed, and that the process will take two to three months.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will supervise the cleanup process.

In less than a week, Chemtool has to release all the chemicals and products that burned in the fire per court order.

