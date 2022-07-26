Chemtool cleanup document says demolition isn't government mandated, but it is

ROCKTON (WREX) — The cleanup at Chemtool has been underway for a week, but we're learning more about the planned process to tear down the facility.
13 Investigates obtained the cleanup plan from the Illinois EPA by a Freedom of Information Act.
In the plan, it says work started on July 18 and will be done by September 30.
The plan also addresses the potential for dangerous dust getting thrown in the air. The reports says "Dust will be controlled with sprayed water. All water used for dust control and material rinsing will be collected and removed."
All the waste will be taken to a Wisconsin landfill, which fulfills a requirement in the court order to take everything out of Illinois.
However, there's another spot of the plan that goes against the court order, rather it doesn't acknowledge the order's existence at all.
Section 15 of the document asks whether or not the demolition is ordered by a government agency. The box is checked no.
This is checked in spite of an April 25 court order which includes the following quote on page 10:
"Within fourteen (14) days of the entry of this Agreed Order, the Defendant shall submit to the Plaintiff, for its review and comment, a demolition and decontamination schedule, which shall include a schedule of activities with anticipated completion dates."
The cleanup plan has been revised multiple times, but the earliest date on the document is April 29, four days after the court order.
We've reached out Lubrizol and the Illinois EPA about the discrepancy, but have not heard back.
We've attached the cleanup plan, and the original court order as well. The heading regarding demolition is on page 10 of the court order.