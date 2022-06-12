Casino shooting suspect recommended for substance abuse program after DUI case in 2018

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On May 28, Rockford Police and Winnebago County Sheriff deputies shot Bradley Thompkins outside of the Rockford Casino.
Law enforcement released the body cam and dash cam video from their sides with the end of the video saying Thompkins remains in critical condition at a hospital.
13 Investigates dug deeper into Thompkins' past and found a prior arrest and guilty plea for aggravated DUI in 2018.
His plea deal eliminated several charges, but documents show the court believed the DUI stemmed from habitual substance abuse and recommended Thompkins be placed in a rehabilitation program.
Currently, the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting and the use of force by law enforcement. That investigation is expected to take around a month.
The findings from the task force will be sent to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office who will decide if charges need to be filed.