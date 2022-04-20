Carl Defay likely to take stand in his own defense

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As court went to recess on Wednesday, the prosecution has one witness left to call, meaning the defense almost certainly will start calling their witnesses on Thursday.
Two days into the trial, Carl Defay's defense attorney Kunal Kulkarni has referenced on several occasions that key pieces of evidence will either be introduced or refuted based on planned Defay's testimony.
Defay faces first degree murder charges along with concealing a homicide and obstruction of justice charges all involved with the death of Samantha Swan.
Two days of witness testimony revealed shocking details from Defays' girlfriend who was an eyewitness of the alleged murder, three scientists say Swan's death was caused by strangulation, and evidence from the scene showing Swan's remains in a pig feeder with concrete and an empty bottle of ammonia.
Defay's defense has tried to refute the certainty of Swan's cause of death entertaining the possibility of alcohol poisoning or drug abuse. The arguments revolve around the heavily decomposed remains of Swan looking the same for a strangulation death, drug overdose and alcohol poisoning.
The prosecution leaning on three experts, two in forensic science and one in anthropology who all ultimately found Swan's likely cause of death to be strangulation.
Defay's trial continues Thursday at 9:00am.