Carl Defay found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Samantha Swan in 2017

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five years after Samantha Swan's death, a jury finds Carl Defay guilty of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
Friday marks the end of a long journey seeking justice for Swan's untimely death.
Four days of witness testimony and presentations of evidence in the trial was enough for the jury to determine Defay, beyond a reasonable doubt, as the killer that fateful night in February of 2017.
Assistant State's Attorney Ken LaRue tells 13 News this day is for Samantha Swan and her family who have had to grow up without her.
"One of the ladies here actually has custody of Samantha's daughters and one of the girls looks just like Samantha. So it's been a long process to get here. We have been through a number of prosecutors on this case and everyone has helped prepare us to get to this point where justice was finally delivered for Samantha. She didn't have a voice but she did through the people who testified," said LaRue.
But how did the jury reach a guilty verdict?
More than 10 witnesses took the stand this week. Some included scientists, who analyzed Swan's skeletal remains, Winnebago County Sheriff's officers, who collected evidence where Swan's body was found outside a home in Durand, Defay's mother and Defay in his own defense.
But one witness seemed to be at the center of it all. That's Courtney Daughenbaugh, Carl Defay's legal wife. She says she saw Defay kill Swan by choking and beating her. Then later helped Defay hide the body.
The defense urged to the jury to look at the lack of evidence, arguing Daughenbaugh's story doesn't match the physical evidence. Defense Attorney Kunal Kulkarni pushing the cause of death couldn't be determined as strangulation just by looking at the skeletal remains.
The defense also pointing out the unlikeliness of Defay, Daughenbaugh and Swan having sexual relations the night of the crime at the home in Durand; as it was under heavy renovations with no heat or running water.
The prosecution, however, hitting home that the house doesn't need to be livable to commit a crime. LaRue pointing to Defay as the reason to the lack of evidence. LaRue argued Defay not only tried to decompose the body of Swan, but also had time to fabricate a story and married Daughenbaugh to try to control her.
Ultimately, the jury decided Defay will see his fate behind bars.
A sentencing date is undetermined but a status update is expected on May 12.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Carl Defay of Durand has been found guilty of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death charges stemming from a 2017 murder.
Defay also faced an obstruction charge, however he was found not guilty.
The investigation started in August of 2017, but officials believe the murder happened as early February of 2017.
The victim was Samantha Swan.
Officers discovered Swan’s body in the 1700 block of Wheeler Road during a search warrant after the sheriff’s department received information about a possible dead body in the house.
The jury heard from three Winnebago County Sheriff's Officers and the Deputy Coroner at the time Swan's body was found on a property owned by Defay's family.
There was evidence of bones, concrete and a bottle of ammonia in a pig feeder on the property.
An examination of the house on the property showed it was under heavy renovation, but pictures did reveal a mattress and pillow in one of rooms.
Defay denied killing Swan but admitted to attempting to hide Swan's body on his family's property in Durand.
Shocking testimony from Courtney Defay, Carl Defay's now legal wife but at the time of the alleged murder (February 2017) was dating Defay.
She became a key witness in the case as she claimed she saw the murder occur at the home in Durand saying Defay choked her with his hands and belt and beat her.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution and defense argued on the cause of death for Swan.
Three scientists ultimately declared Swan's likely cause of death to be strangulation.
Defay was the last witness to testify.