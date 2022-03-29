Breaking down everything you need to know about day one of the Floyd Brown's trial

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Day one of Floyd Brown's trial included several eyewitness testimonies from the day of the March 7, 2019 when U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant to Floyd Brown, ultimately leading to several shots being fired resulting in Deputy Jacob Keltner's death.
Here's every witness, their testimony and what it could mean for the trial.
Steve Morrow - Maintenance Worker at Extended Stay Hotel:
On the morning of March 7, 2019, Morrow and a desk attendant were approached by McHenry County Deputy and U.S. Marshal Daniel Kramer. Kramer asked for both to identify photos of two people, a man and a woman. Later testimonies showed the man to be Floyd Brown, and the woman to be Drianna Wright (for the sake of this web story being understandable, we will use Wright and Brown's name, but in the court proceedings, they were referred to as "the man" and "the woman"). Morrow knew Wright was staying at the hotel, but only partially recognized Brown. He also knew the car they drove. Morrow confirmed Wright had just paid for another week's stay at the hotel earlier in the morning. Kramer and Morrow came up with a plan to confirm whether or not Brown was in the room that morning, so they came up with a plan (called a "ruse" in the trial). Morrow would knock on Wright's door (room number 305) and tell them the room next door had a refrigerator leak, and he needed to see if it seeped into their room. Morrow went in, saw Brown in the bed, looked at the wall for the damage he claimed he was investigating, then left the room. Once he was downstairs, he texted Kramer that Brown was indeed in the room. After that, two armed U.S. Marshals came in through the hotel lobby. Minutes after the marshals entered, Morrow says he heard several shots.
Dan Kramer - McHenry Co Sherriff Sgt. & U.S. Marshal:
Kramer and his team were assigned the arrest warrant for Floyd Brown on March 6, 2019. Kramer was the first to get to the Extended Stay Hotel around 8:30 a.m. on March 7. After meeting with Morrow and setting up the "ruse," Kramer grabbed his gear and set up in room 304 which was vacant. Kramer was given the maintenance mastercard which would give him access to all rooms including 305 where Brown was allegedly staying. He had communication with four other U.S. Marshals who assisted with warrant. Two Marshals were positioned in the parking lot with Keltner being closest to the window, and the other three which were Kramer, Michael Flannery and Michael Schulte set up in front of door. Flannery has a battering ram to break into the room if the marshals were not given entry by the people in the room. Flannery knocked on the door and announced they were law enforcement serving an arrest warrant. Kramer says he heard muffled conversation for some time, and decided it was time to use the mastercard to get into the room. The door opened, but was latched from the inside, so the marshals could not get inside. Kramer wedged his foot in the door so it wouldn't be closed again and he tried to talk to Wright. Kramer says he could hear the man inside who was allegedly Floyd Brown say "don't you dare, don't you (expletive) dare." Flannery was grabbing the ram to break down the latch lock when Kramer says there was a volley of gunshots at the officers. Kramer says the three retreated from the doorway and did not fire because of potentially hitting Wright. Kramer says neither he nor the two marshals he was with fired their weapons. Kramer said he then heard a second series of shots, these ones further away and more "muffled" than the first set of shots.
Michael Flannery - McHenry Co Sheriff & U.S. Marshal:
Flannery shared most of the same details from the setup and serving the warrant. When Flannery retreated to the stairwell after shots were fired at the officers, he looked out of a nearby window where he observed Deputy Keltner was down, however Flannery did not have a radio to communicate that. There was a photo taken a few days after the incident which shows where Flannery was standing in comparison to the bullet holes in the wall. One bullet was a few inches from Flannery's head.
Oracio Gonzales - Hotel guest on 3/7/19
Gonzales recalls seeing both Marshals Flannery and Schulte in gear heading into the hotel. He says he went out the back door of the hotel to his car where he spent some time reading emails. He then heard two pops and saw a man limping, hunched over with one arm across his stomach. That man got into a car and drove off. Gonzales drove off shortly afterwards, but saw an officer down on the ground with blood around his head and observed a broken window on the third floor. Gonzales wheeled around to the front of the hotel to try and get help.
David Watson - RPD Patrol Officer
Watson was the first RPD officer on scene. Dash cam video was shown of his commute to the scene. When he arrived at the hotel, he found a person waving him down and said there was an officer down. The dash cam video then shows Watson driving up to Keltner's car and his body. Watson checked for signs of life and said he didn't observe any, but had to wait for more officers to get on scene because of the potential for an active shooter still being in the area. When more officers got on scene, Watson moved his car to create a barricade so they could get Keltner into an ambulance.
Frank Peters - Forensic Pathologist
Did the autopsy on Keltner. Says Keltner was shot once in the back. The shot entered his back and exited through his ear causing severe brain trauma, proving fatal.
Matthew Gibbons - RPD
Explained handing over evidence including Keltner's phones.
Brown's trial continues on Friday, April 1.