9-1-1 call from officers discovering Deputy Jacob Keltner played in court Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The past several days in the courtroom reviewed several emotional moments of police officers arriving on scene to see Deputy Jacob Keltner shot and killed at the Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford.
Monday was no exception as the 9-1-1 call from Deputy Anthony Catenacci was played in the courtroom with several members of Keltner's family tearing up from the recalling of the events. The call shows the back and forth between Catenacci and 9-1-1 operator Ginger Van De Velde-Stein as well as Deputy Michael Schulte giving new information to Catenacci via radio. The call reached its emotional peak when you can hear Schulte saying over the radio "one of our guys is hit" with Catenacci exclaiming the information back to the operator.
The majority of Monday however was a deep dive into the evidence found by the FBI.
Agents found two hand guns and more than 200 bullets in Brown's room after the incident. Agents also located a total of 12 shell casings in Brown's hotel room and the parking lost beneath his room. This is in addition to the two rifles and 400 bullets police found in Brown's car after he was arrested. All four firearms had the serial numbers scratched off.
FBI Agent Michael Van Arsdale examined the markings from the shell casings and bullet fragments and determined the casings fired at the hotel were from Brown's AK-47. The caliber of that weapon is 7.62X39mm which were consistent with the casings. Van Arsdale says impact marks from the gun and rifling marks on recovered bullets and bullet fragments also support the use of Brown's AK-47 at the hotel.
Monday also showed a continued question by Brown's defense attorneys, repeatedly questioning the deputies on scene about whether or not they fired their weapons. Each deputy and law enforcement officer has vehemently denied ever firing their weapon, but the defense has asked why there wasn't an inspection of any of the U.S. Marshalls' weapons after the incident. Each officer has said that their weapons are never analyzed after a scene unless they're fired.
So far, none of the officers on scene have testified to using a gun with the same caliber as Brown's AK-47 with officers on scene using a hand gun or an AR-15 which uses 5.56 rounds.
One outstanding piece of evidence remaining in the trial is what investigators found on Brown's phone. Prosecutors called up multiple witnesses on Monday to talking about where the phone went to get examined by different parts of the FBI, but did not discuss the evidence found on the phone to this point.
The prosecution still has 19 witnesses to call. The trial continues Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.