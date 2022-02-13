13 Investigates: Rockford searches for solutions to stop skyrocketing youth violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — January of 2022 proved to be an unprecedented month for youth violence in Rockford with seven minors getting arrested on various gun charges.
Based on information obtained by 13 Investigates via a Freedom of Information Act request, January's arrests represent a third of what the city arrested in a whole year based on averages from 2019-2021.
The FOIA included the ages for the following crimes between 2019 and 2021:
- homicides
- aggravated battery with a firearm
- discharge of a firearm
- unlawful use of a weapon
- unlawful possession of a stolen firearm
- no FOID between 2019 and 2021.
In a sit down with 13 Investigates, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the arrest numbers may be startling, but the rise in youth violence is something the department has seen on the rise for years.
"We've been seeing the uptick specifically with juveniles with the gun crimes over the years," Redd said. "So not all of the cases necessarily lead to an arrest."
The data backs up Redd's statement. Based on the FOIA, the average age of someone arrested on gun charges in Rockford in 2019 was 31.6-years-old. That figure dropped by five years between 2020 and 2021 all the way down to 26.1-years-old.
Winnebago County Assistant State's Attorney Robert Simmons says it's a lot of the same people coming through the juvenile court system.
"We see a lot of repeat individuals and repeat names come up in police reports, so we think it's a small percentage of the population creating the most serious crimes that the community does hear about," Simmons said.
Whenever anyone comes through Simmons' system for a violent offense, he says there are difficult questions for him and his fellow prosecutors to answer.
"Who is a delinquent, and who is a criminal is essentially what it comes down to," Simmons said. "That is a tough part of the job to determine who needs serious punishment for their actions vs who do we need to try to rehabilitate and who do we need to try to help because of their background."
For Jennifer Caggiapaglia who leads the Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence says the solution starts with not letting kids get into the system in the first place.
"The key is really getting in decisions of power to include and raise up and lift up and make room for seats at the table for people with lived experience so we can start looking at these lenses through restorative eyes instead of only punitive," Caggiapaglia said.
The office and the Rockford Police Department found a connection between kids who grew up as victims of domestic or sexual abuse and or were raised in a household where they witnessed domestic or sexual abuse, and the people who were getting arrested for violent crimes.
"While that's disturbing and it's something that we don't want to continue, there has also been a moment of okay, now we understand better, now we know better, so we have a better understanding of how we can do better," Caggiapaglia said.
From the city's standpoint, Caggiapaglia says her office is working with grassroots organization to bring more resources to kids in need. Whether it's adding structure or providing mentors, Caggiapaglia says the city is dedicated to getting more people involved with the city's at risk youth.
However, the city isn't alone in their efforts to bring more resources. Rockford has teamed up with several groups including the police department, park district and school district.
For example, the city and park district recently passed a special summer camp program specifically designed to decrease juvenile crime.
The Rockford Police Department spearheaded getting more local organizations and activists involved after a shooting at Auburn High School with a fill the gap program.
The Rockford School District said they could not make someone available in time for this story, but other governing bodies said there was work being done with counseling and mentorship in the schools.
However, governing bodies aren't the only people who have a hand in stopping youth violence.
Thomas Parker works with Youth Against Violence in Rockford. He spends many of his days working with kids as a percussion teacher at the 100 Strong Community Safehouse.
What might look like a jam session or even a class is actually doing much more according to Parker.
"I don't think that we have bad kids," Parker said. "I just think that kids just don't have enough structured activity to do outside of playing sports."
He says that's why he's dedicated to be a stable presence in the lives of everyone he works with, because he knows the grim reality of what happens without structure and love at a young age.
"If we don't engage them, then the streets will, and that's where we are today." Parker said.