13 Investigates Preview: Youth gun violence in Rockford on pace to quadruple in 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gun violence in Rockford is always a topic of discussion, but the first month of 2022 has shifted the focus on who is acting out.
13 Investigates sent a freedom of information act to the Rockford Police Department requesting the amount and ages for several gun crimes including:
- homicides
- aggravated battery with a firearm
- discharge of a firearm
- unlawful use of a weapon
- unlawful possession of a stolen firearm
- no FOID between 2019 and 2021.
In that data, 13 Investigates found an average of 19 minors were arrested in each year for these crimes. However, in January alone of 2022, RPD arrested seven minors with these crimes, six of those on Rockford Public School grounds.
On Sunday after the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, 13 Investigates the cause of this rise as well as the solutions the city has to stop the violence.
Interviews include Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, Assistant State's Attorney Rob Simmons, Rockford Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence Jennifer Cacciapaglia and more.