13 Investigates Preview: Human trafficking in the Stateline - a crime hidden in plain sight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We hear daily about crimes like shootings and robberies, but there's another crime that we don't hear about that's impacting the lives of dozens in the Stateline.
13 Investigates talked to two trafficking victims, Danyale Davis and Connie Moore, who have since moved away from the Stateline to get away from their attackers. They said there experience has left them scars, some that have healed and some that haven't.
"I was physically beaten, emotionally beaten, emotionally and mentally beaten," Davis said.
"He would get drunk and one time he put a gun to my bed, he told me to take off all my clothes and hang out the second story window and jump or he would shoot me," Moore said.
Combined, the two were trafficked more than 30 years in Rockford. In fact, they were trafficked on the same street.
So how did Davis and Moore break away from a lifestyle that they were trapped in for years? How prevalent is human trafficking in the Stateline? What's being done to hold those traffickers accountable?
