13 Investigates: Human Trafficking survivors in Rockford share their heartbreaking, yet hopeful stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — *Some of the themes discussed in this article could be triggering to some, reader discretion is advised*
Human trafficking isn't discussed nearly as often as shootings or burglaries, but RAASE program coordinator Brittney Schreiber says it happens just as often.
"These women are walking our streets, they're riding our buses, they're working jobs too, so it's not just something that's happening and we don't know it," Schreiber said. "It's happening in our community and it's probably very close to you more than you think it is."
Connie Moore knows that all too well. For nearly 30 years, she was trafficked across Seventh Street in Rockford, her life put in jeopardy several times.
"He would get drunk and one time he put a gun to my bed," Moore said. "He told me to take off all my clothes and hang out the second story window and jump or he would shoot me."
Danyale Davis was also trafficked on Seventh Street, but for six years. She says she remembers those years being filled with manipulation and abuse.
"I was physically beaten, emotionally beaten, verbally and mentally beaten," Davis said.
During their years being trafficked, Moore and Davis talked about how their drug addictions were used to manipulate them. However, both found help and no longer live in Rockford, starting over at a separate sober living facilities. The journey to get there wasn't easy.
"I was pretty much used to it and comfortable it so I didn't really try to get out of it right away," Moore said.
"We are so brainwashed into thinking this is the norm that we don't see ourselves as victims all the time," Davis said. "We see this as something that we're doing to survive."
Both Moore and Davis stepped forward to try and raise awareness for how often trafficking happens in the community.
"It's people sitting right in Katie's Cup who are maybe just taking a break from being human trafficked for maybe five or ten minutes," Davis said.
However, putting a number on how many people are being trafficked in Rockford, is difficult. The Human Trafficking Hotline says Rockford is tied for the fourth worst city in Illinois (tied with Champaign behind Joilet, Bloomington and Peoria ((tied for second)) and Chicago), however, the hotline can only log people who call for help, which is a step that can take years for survivors.
"It may start out where they think they're in a relationship or where they're promised a career, so you don't really know what's going on and they know their lives best," Schreiber said. "So like I said with RAASE, we walk alongside our survivors and help them through whatever process that is."
RAASE helped 14 people in January, but with people coming forward, why aren't there an equal amount of convictions for traffickers. Assistant State's Attorney and supervisor for the domestic violence unit Allison Meason says they're difficult cases to prosecute.
"It's sort of hard to find. It's not like a shooting where there's a scene, there might not be a scene at all," Meason said.
With a lack of physical evidence, successful prosecutions often rely solely on testimony from survivors, yet they're not afforded the same liberties in court as a sexual assault or rape case.
"That doesn't apply to prosecuting a sex trafficker," Meason said. "He is not directly involved in the sex act, so there's not really an exception for proceeding in those cases without the testimony of a witness."
Northern Illinois brought forward six new cases of human trafficking in 2020 according to the most recent data from the Human Trafficking Institute. That disturbing fact is that state's as a whole averaged three new cases in 2021.
But there are things you can do to help. Schreiber says there are things you can do to educate yourself with RAASE, or at the very least, be aware that anyone can be a victim of trafficking.
"It's not discriminatory, and it's not stereotypical where someone's getting thrown in the back of the car and kidnapped, yes, that can happen, but it looks like a relationship and they thing they're in a relationship," Schreiber said.
But for Moore and Davis, it's even simpler.
"If people would have just asked me how I was doing and broke some ice, it would have kept me out of the streets," Davis said.
"Say 'how are you doing?' even if you don't feel like it," Moore said. "It might make their day, it might change the way they think about people in general."
City and government resources for people in need of human trafficking include RAASE the Human Trafficking Hotline and the Family Peace Center.
Both Moore and Davis said they found their drive to get sober at Miss Carly's.