13 Investigates: Handle with Care shows extent of students coming from difficult home life, and how much city and school leaders need to intervene

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In March, Rockford Public Schools started a new system to take a trauma-informed approach with their students in the classroom.
Handle with Care is a program that flags students that pop up in Rockford Police reports. Once a student pops up in a police report, an email is sent to that student's teachers and administrators. The email doesn't say what happened or how the student was involved (meaning a student gets flagged even if they are just a witness that police interview), it just lists their name and the message, "Handle with Care."
13 Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act to RPS 205 asking how many Handle with Care messages were sent out.
Between the program's start on March 1 and May 22, 742 messages were sent impacting 647 students.
District officials met with 13 Investigates on June 10 and said 958 total Handle with Care notifications were sent by the end of the year, but they did not have updated data on how many students were named in those messages.
Director of Curriculum for the district, Heidi Dettman says the next step is appropriately dividing resources to help schools with more Handle with Care reports.
"As we look at school by school data, we want to make sure that school has enough personnel to respond," Dettman said. "We are taking this as one more data point in an already rich data set, so we are able to allocate the right kind of personnel in each school to respond to students' needs."
Jennifer Cacciapaglia who runs the Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence says the numbers are a bit lower than they anticipated, but are still hard at work with summer programs to engage kids when they're not at school. Caggiapaglia says this summer, there's a focus on bringing mentors to kids to help them grow.
"Our recreation partners a the YMCA, the park district and the Boys and Girls Club have fantastic mentors within," Cacciapaglia said. "But really being intentional about mentorship training and connection to this kids is so important."
While the city and district pour millions every year for services to help kids in and out of schools, Dettman says the fastest and most effective solution is providing a safe and reliable home for kids to go home to.
"Children need safe, warm homes in order to thrive," Dettman said. "They need to be surrounded with love and opportunity. when we have these numbers coming in, that's showing us many of our children are not experiencing that."
Handle with Care could expand on Tuesday to include the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.