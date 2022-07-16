12th annual Grasstravaganza volleyball tournament raises money for local scholarship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds were outside in Rockford Saturday getting active and having fun for a good cause.
The Rockford Volleyball Association held their 12th annual Grasstravaganza volleyball tournament Saturday at Alpine Park in Rockford.
Hundreds of people took part in the event, with teams separated into competitive and recreational pools.
All proceeds from the event are going to the Play for Pat scholarship, which was established in 2015 in remembrance of Pat Meinert, former club director. The scholarship goes to local young volleyball players wanting to play for the RVBA.
Christina Green, one of the organizers for this year's event, says the tournament gives kids and the community to have some fun for a good cause.
"There's a lot of hard times, people are losing their jobs, there are COVID shutdowns and all these things that have caused some financial hardships, for young girls and the community," Green says. "We're here to help with that."
A total of 32 teams at Saturday's event made this year's tournament the largest they've ever held.