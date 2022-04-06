 Skip to main content
12 people displaced in early morning Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One was hurt is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Rockford early Wednesday morning.

Rockford Fire responded to a call just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive.

When crews got on scene, smoke and fire was seen coming from the third floor of an apartment building, as seen in these pictures posted on Rockford Fire's Twitter page.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and one firefighter was hospitalized due to an illness.

Both of them have since been released from the hospital and are doing well.

Rockford Fire adds a cat died as a result of the fire.

The fire left 12 people displaced, whom are getting help from The Red Cross.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the building is around $100,000 from heat, smoke and water damages.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. 

