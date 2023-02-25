11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez in hospital after stroke

ROCKFORD — Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez is in the hospital after a stroke this week, according to the City.
The City of Rockford shared a statement on social media Saturday morning, saying that Ald. Quinonez experienced a stroke on Tuesday.
Quinonez remains in the hospital Saturday, according to the statement. Quinonez's family is asking for privacy as he continues to recover.
The City of Rockford says anyone in the 11th Ward with a concern or issue should reach out to the Mayor's Office at (779) 348-7333.
Quinonez is currently serving his second term in the Rockford City Council.