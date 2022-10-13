11 Rockford businesses sign open letter demanding City Council stop proposed abortion clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Eleven Rockford businesses have signed an open letter to the city of Rockford, demanding City Council to amend the area zoning regulations to exclude abortion clinics.
All of the businesses are located in the immediate vicinity of the potential abortion clinic at 4236 Maray Drive.
According to Rockford Family Initiative, the business owners included are worried that allowing the abortion clinic to open will adversely affect their business.
The businesses owners plan to present the open letter to the City Council on Monday night, October 17th at the next council meeting.