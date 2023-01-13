10th Anniversary of Rockford's Stroll on State releases event numbers, attendance increase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau has released numbers about attendance from the Stroll on State event held on Saturday, November 26.
The 10th anniversary of the event contributed to a 12.5% attendance increase with an estimated 70,050 guests in downtown Rockford.
75% of guests were estimated to be from Winnebago County, while 55% traveled from outside Illinois.
“Stroll on State illustrates year after year what can be accomplished when a community comes together. The economic impact, small businesses support, partnership and welcoming atmosphere all speak to our region’s culture of collaboration and belonging,” said Mayor Thomas McNamara.
“I can’t think of a better way for our community to kick off the holiday season each year.”
In the ten years Stoll on State has been held, an estimated 520,800 people have attended.
This number does not include 2020 festivities that were held virtually because of the global pandemic.
The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau uses an event analytics firm to estimate attendance numbers using mobile device data.
“Stroll on State is a tradition for Rockford families and visitors,” said Kristen Paul, RACVB vice president of destination development.
“This year was particularly heart-warming as we celebrated 10 years of Stroll’s impact. During the tree lighting ceremony, I loved seeing our community all together – with folks filling the streets and overflowing to fill the outside stairwells of the BMO Center and looking on from each floor of the adjacent parking lot. It seemed like everyone wanted to be part of that moment and it’s a memory I’ll always cherish.”
"We always look forward to Stroll on State at Rockford Art Deli. It's one of our busiest days of the year, and — despite some unexpected surprises — this year was no different in that regard," said Jarrod Hennis, owner of Rockford Art Deli.
"Even amidst a power outage, downtown Rockford still showed up with high spirits, happy attitudes, and much appreciated patience. And that's the 815 that Rockford Art Deli has always been proud to represent."
Stoll on State by the numbers:
- 10 selfie stations
- 10 inflatable parade balloons
- Two of inflatable balloons were Rockford-themed. One balloon honored woman's professional baseball team, the Rockford Peaches, while the other was a five-neck guitar as a salute to Rick Nielsen, a Rockford native and member of the band Cheap Trick.
- 85 sponsors, friends, and partners of the event
- Over 2,400 volunteer hours during the entire duration of the event
- 815 Dasher Dash 5k runners
- 46 outdoor food and retail vendors
- 350 ornaments decorating the official City of Rockford Christmas tree
- 68 large gift boxes decorating downtown
- 1,003 letters written by children, 60 from other states and 3 from other countries
- 82 decorated Jeep parade entries