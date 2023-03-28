108-year-old business, Camera Craft closing in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A long-standing business is set to close its doors April 8th. Camera Craft has been a staple in the community for 108 years.
They will be closing due to its owner retiring and not being able to secure a buyer.
Tom Brady, Camera Craft's owner, explained the long-standing history of the store.
"Camera Craft is a spin-off of Rockford Photo. Rockford Photo, the partners opened that business, Photo Finishing, for drugstores and so forth about 1914," Brady said. "Then the partners decided to add cameras and added Camera Craft providing cameras to the public both consumer and professional products."
Brady purchased the store from his father in 1979. However, his time spent there goes back much further.
"I grew up in the family business. Started working here as a youngster, about 10 years old so I've been here, like, 57 years. It's been a great job. I've met so many wonderful people over the years and many became close friends and dear friends," Brady said.
The love Brady has for photography and the family business goes back to when he received his first camera at just 8-years-old and the family connection associated with it.
"I just got hooked. I love, love, love photography. I love the magic of watching my dad develop film and print pictures in the dark room. I can remember standing on a little step stool looking over the trays watching the prints come up and it was like magic," Brady said. "I learned so much from my dad, not only about photography how to treat people with kindness."
Long-time customer, Michael Hall explains what about the store kept him making the almost 2-hour drive from Wisconsin Dells for thirteen years.
"This is the first camera shop that I've ever stopped at where I truly felt welcome. You stop in and people aren't just looking at you just going like, "You're just a kid. You're not going to be spending money," Hall said. "When you come in here they always ask you, what are you looking to do, what are you looking to spend, what can we do to help ya?"
For Hall, the love for the store comes back to Brady as well.
"Tom recognizes me. He always asks me how I'm doing. He asks to see any photos that I've taken recently and I'll pull out my phone. I'll show him and he'll just start saying the nicest things about my photos," Hall said.
Hall expressed the hole the store closing will leave on the community.
"It's really sad to see them go but it just shows how important it is to have a local business that fills this niche," Hall said.
Craft Camera will be selling the remainder of their merchandise for discounted prices through their closure.