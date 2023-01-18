10-year-old kid helps feed hospital workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Like a lot of 10-year-old kids, Andrew Taylor loves eating Chick-fil-A. He collected thousands of points over the past year, and wanted to do some good with them. Taylor overheard his parents talking about UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital, the place where his mom works. He decided he wanted to provide meals for the workers.
Taylor has spent a lot of time at the hospital as a Type 1 diabetic, so being able to feed the workers means a lot to him.
"It's very special," Taylor said. "I just love to do it. And I've had a lot of fun today putting the boxes together and handing them out to people."
His mom, Anna Taylor, works for the hospital and seeing her son spearhead this movement made for an emotional day.
"I've been crying all morning putting these boxes together," she said. "It's been an amazing experience."
Chick-fil-A and the SwedishAmerican Foundation helped fill in the gaps that Taylor's points didn't cover. Taylor doesn't think this will be his last time doing something like this, as he plans on doing something similar at a homeless shelter in the future.