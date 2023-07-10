10-year-old Destiny Huggins remembered as a joy throughout Rockford

ROCKFORD — Destiny Huggins has been identified to 13 WREX by family and friends as the 10-year-old girl murdered Saturday evening.

According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, the girl got kidnapped when she and her sister were playing outside.

The girl was later found unresponsive near the 1200 block of 9th Avenue in Rockford. Authorities rushed Huggins to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect Antonio Monroe, is a registered sex offender, hospitalized after the arrest. Once Monroe is released he will be in the custody of the Winnebago County Jail.

Huggins frequently visited Rock House Kids. Rock House Kids offers a safe space for children in addition to meals and other programming in Rockford.

Executive Director Dee Lacny says Destiny Huggins spread joy and brought light into every room she entered.

"One of the last times she was here, she had purple lip gloss. I went into our chapel. Her lip prints were on our chapel wall. I was teasing her because purple is my favorite color. She says, ‘Oh miss Dee,” said Lacny.

Following Huggins's murder, Rock House Kids is working to ensure this doesn't happen to another child.

Community members like Whitney Rouse began fundraising to help support the Huggins family, exhausted from seeing young people die. Rouse hopes the community can band together to help a family in need.

"I think everybody just needs to be aware. We need to tighten up on our parenthood. We need to be outside with our kids, making sure you have that 10 feet distance, and say if I can't see you, then you shouldn't be there,” said Rouse.

"These kinds of things are priceless. Just give what anybody feels the need to or what they can afford to help with,” said Rouse.

The Go Fund Me created by Rouse is online now for anyone who wants to donate to the family and funeral expenses.