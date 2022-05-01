10-year-old boy killed in ATV accident Saturday

WINSLOW, Ill. (WREX) — A 10-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash Saturday.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 8600 block of W. McConnell Rd. in Winslow for a report of an ATV crash.
As first responders arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy trapped under the ATV he was driving. He was unconscious and not breathing.
The boy was taken to FHN by ambulance and flown by helicopter to UW Madison where he died early Sunday morning.
The crash is still under investigation by the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office says they were assisted by the Lena Police Department, Lena Fire Protection District, and Leamon's Ambulance Service.