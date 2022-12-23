10 hotel rooms provided by Molina Healthcare, community partners help those in need during holiday storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with community organizations, government officials, homeless shelters and hotels to help families and individuals stay safe and warm this holiday season.
This action takes place as the state prepares for low temperatures and a severe winter snowstorm.
Molina will take care of the cost of 10 hotel rooms in Rockford so that they can be used by individuals experiencing homelessness or mental health issues.
“Improving the health and well-being of those in the communities we serve is our top priority at Molina,” said Matt Wolf, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Illinois. “We are grateful to work with valued partners across the state to provide food and shelter for those in need this holiday season.”
Molina, the City of Rockford, the Rockford Department of Health & Human Services, Rockford Rescue, and Rockford Park District, will provide rooms and transportation of 10 parties in need December 22 through December 26.
Daily meals will be provided through Kandi Kafe.
Voices of Inspiration will provide the children with toys.
“I’m grateful that Molina Healthcare is a trusted partner of the City of Rockford and our Health and Human Services Department,” said Tom McNamara, mayor of Rockford, “We appreciate that they are ready and willing to help respond to critical needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens, especially during the holiday. Their support is both compassionate and timely considering that some other applicable resources to address homeless residents have recently become limited.”
Molina is also working with community partners in Moline, Springfield, and Chicago to provide food and over 50 other hotel rooms for those in need this holiday season.