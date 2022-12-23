 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

10 hotel rooms provided by Molina Healthcare, community partners help those in need during holiday storm

  • Updated
ornament with snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with community organizations, government officials, homeless shelters and hotels to help families and individuals stay safe and warm this holiday season.

This action takes place as the state prepares for low temperatures and a severe winter snowstorm.

Molina will take care of the cost of 10 hotel rooms in Rockford so that they can be used by individuals experiencing homelessness or mental health issues.

“Improving the health and well-being of those in the communities we serve is our top priority at Molina,” said Matt Wolf, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Illinois. “We are grateful to work with valued partners across the state to provide food and shelter for those in need this holiday season.”

Molina, the City of Rockford, the Rockford Department of Health & Human Services, Rockford Rescue, and Rockford Park District, will provide rooms and transportation of 10 parties in need December 22 through December 26.

Daily meals will be provided through Kandi Kafe.

Voices of Inspiration will provide the children with toys.

“I’m grateful that Molina Healthcare is a trusted partner of the City of Rockford and our Health and Human Services Department,” said Tom McNamara, mayor of Rockford, “We appreciate that they are ready and willing to help respond to critical needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens, especially during the holiday. Their support is both compassionate and timely considering that some other applicable resources to address homeless residents have recently become limited.”

Molina is also working with community partners in Moline, Springfield, and Chicago to provide food and over 50 other hotel rooms for those in need this holiday season.