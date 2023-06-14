$10,000 assistance for home buyers through new Illinois program

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker recently announced new funding that would provide $10,000 for homebuyers. The funding will act as a second mortgage at zero percent interest, going toward a down payment, or closing costs.
“Every individual, family, and senior in Illinois deserves to have a stable and safe home,” Governor J.B Pritzker said.
“That’s why my administration is ensuring that homeownership is accessible and attainable for every resident. Through Illinois HFA1, we’ll be able to support a new generation of homebuyers and set them up for long-term financial success.”
The funding comes from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), and is expected to help out more than 1,500 homebuyers. This does not have to be your first time purchasing a home.
"I think one of the biggest challenges for maybe a low-income person that's trying to get into homeownership is getting out of the rental situation they're in," a real estate broker, for Dickerson Nieman, Bobby Walsh said.
"If there's $10,000 that's available to them, that should really spur the interest of that potential homebuyer because I talk to a lot of people, and they're nervous about trying to go out and buy a house. They don't think they can come up with the money or perhaps credit is an issue."
Pam Desanti, the Vice President for Green State Credit Union, just helped a new buyer with the funding, days after it was announced.
"I think I barely got that out of my mouth, and they were like, "Yes, please!", so it's just a great product," Desanti said.
"The dollar amount is just a great amount for people to cover their expenses."
IHDA will provide a 30-year 1st mortgage with a fixed interest rate, plus the $10,000 in assistance. Payments for the $10,000 can deferred for 30-years, meaning funds do not need to be repaid until the borrower sells the home, refinances, or pays off their mortgage.
"I think a lot of people hear about it, but they don't go in and seek the right help or ask the right questions," Walsh said.
"Then it's a missed opportunity. So I think it's a great program. I think everybody needs to do their homework and make sure they can get those funds that are out there."
For more information on the funding, you may visit IHDA's Website.