NBC tv star speaks at RAMM scholarship banquet

ROCKFORD -- It was a night to celebrate the best and the brightest, as 27 African American students were awarded scholarships at the Rockford Association for Minority Management, RAMM, banquet for their academic success.
Almost $1.2 million dollars in scholarships funds were given to students over the years with a mission to help students achieve their goals and future endeavors.
Dr. Allen Williams, President of RAMM, says this is one event that showcases the positive that is happening in Rockford.
"You hear so much about the bad that is going on in Rockford but tonight gives us a chance to celebrate the hard work and dedication of 27 individuals," said Williams.
"I think people will be highly impressed when they see the bio's and hear about the young people that got scholarships this year."
High school graduates, Kimi Jones of Jefferson High School and Kyung Hughes of Rockford Lutheran High School, called the banquet a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"It's so important to me because a lot of people don't get this opportunity. A lot of people can't pay for school, so I am glad I get to be blessed with this scholarship, " said Jones.
Jones plans to study echocardiography in college, and Hughes, kinesiology.
"When I go to school, if I were to get my master's degree for physical therapy, this would help pay for the tuition with getting my master's and bachelor's degree, " added Hughes.
Students also received words of wisdom from, Chicago PD, star, LaRoyce Hawkins, otherwise known as Officer Kevin Atwater.
Hawkins told 13 News as an Illinois native he was happy to come back and pour into the kids.
"Young minds need to feel like they're supported and celebrated. That's what we're here to do tonight. Help them feel like home is where they're grounded the most, so I think it's appropriate that this is where we send them off."
