National Asking Saves Kids Day recognizes need to discuss firearm storage, child safety

MADISON, Wis. — The American Academy of Pediatrics recognizes June 21 as National Asking Saves Kids Day, which is focused on raising awareness and educating families on the importance of safe firearms storage.
“When a parent or caregiver drops their child off at another family’s home, we want to encourage parents to ask about firearms and safe firearm storage,” says Dr. Adam Brinkman, pediatric trauma medical director, UW Health Kids, and associate professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
“All too often, firearms get into the hands of children leading to severe, oftentimes lethal, injuries.”
New data shows that the number of firearm-related injuries among children grew during the pandemic.
Death by firearms is now the leading cause of death for those age 19 and younger, according to a March 2022 study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
UW Health Kids saw nine firearm injuries treated in 2017, seven in 2018, and just one in 2019 at American Family Children's Hospital.
But in 2020, the cases rose sharply to 15 firearm-related injuries.
There were 10 firearm-related injuries in 2021, 17 in 2022, and 10 injuries to date in 2023.
“As physicians, we want to reverse this trend and keep our kids safe,” he said. “This day is important because pediatric safety advocates come together to highlight the dangers of unlocked guns in the home and offer strategies to prevent firearm-related injuries.”
Follow these tips to keep kids safe:
- Children are safer when the firearm is unloaded and in a locked box or safe.
- Ammunition should be separately locked away.
- Talk with other parents/caregivers to ask if they are following firearm safety measures if your children will be spending time in their homes
- Teach children not to touch guns and to go find an adult right away if they come across a firearm.
“We want parents to talk to their kids and each other about potential dangers of firearms and be sure kids know what they should do if they come across improperly secured firearms,” Brinkman said.