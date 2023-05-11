Missouri man's name released as seventh fatality in I-55 crashes from May 1

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is releasing the last name of the seven people fatally injured in multiple crashes on May 1 around 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55.
Otto Medina-Salazar, a58-year-old from Carthage, Missouri, was fatally injured in the crash.
72 vehicles in total are known to be involved in the crashes.
37 people were taken to area hospitals with minor to critical injuries.
There were seven fatalities in the crashes, including the following names already released to the public:
- Shirley Harper, 88-year-old from Franklin, Wisconsin
- Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, Missouri
- Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, Illinois
- Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, Illinois
This incident remains under investigation.