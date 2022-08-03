Miss Dior is energetic and loveable, she's looking a good home full of good times

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet Dior! This two-year-old pit bull mix is very loveable and energetic.
Dior initially came to the Winnebago County Animal Shelter as a stray back in mid-June of 2022. After only a few days, she was quickly reclaimed by her owner. However, a few weeks later, she found her way back to WCAS, again as a stray, but this time her owner never came to reclaim her.
Dior is now eagerly away adoption.
She enjoys giving and receiving kisses! This sweet pup does need basic training because she likes to jump on things.
Dior's favorite toys are balls and plush squeaky toys. She even carries them around from person to person to show off how excited she is.
Dior is a fun-loving gal who loves toys and treats almost as much as the idea of cuddles in a loving home. Could you be her perfect match?
To learn how to adopt Dior, or to gather more information on other animals that need your help, click here.