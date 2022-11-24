Miss Carly's Community Center gives back

On Thanksgiving, Miss Carly's Community Center gave back to those in need in the Rockford Community. The Center's founder, Carly Rice, and her team of staff and volunteers gathered Thursday morning to hand out pies, blankets, warming supplies, toys, and so much more.
The center helps different members of the community year round, with Thanksgiving being an even more important time for Carly to give. Carly give to the community every Thanksgiving in honor of her late mother. Her mother passed away on Thanksgiving day when she was just a child. In her honor, giving back each thanksgiving has brought her healing each year.
Some of the resources available throughout the year includes giving members of the community access to counseling, aiding the homeless in finding permanent housing, and assisting people in recovery from acohol and drug abuse.
If you'd like to play a part in the work being done at Carly's, visit their website to donate and find more information on volunteer opportunities.