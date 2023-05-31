Milwaukee Police searching for 1-year-old girl, male suspect

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a 1-year-old girl.
Khennedy Parker, 1, was last seen only wearing a diaper near 50th and Meinecke.
She has a scar over her right eye, brown eyes, and black hair.
She could possibly be seen with 29-year-old Milwaukee resident Khijuan Parker, who was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.
The Milwaukee Police urges anyone with information on Khennedy or Khijuan to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405