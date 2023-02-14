 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mercyhealth Intensive Care Unit babies celebrate Valentine's Day

  Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Babies in Mercyhealth's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside are dressed up to bring love and hope this Valentine's Day. 

Mercyhealth likes to dress up the babies during their stay on holidays to brighten the mood and lift family's spirits while they are going through a hard time; since babies can be in the NICU for extended periods of time. 

Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside has a  52-bed Level III NICU with 12 for the Small Baby Unit.

The Small Baby Unit cares for premature babies, or preemies who are born at less than 30 weeks gestation. 

