McHenry County State's Attorney concludes use of deadly force justified in June incident

HARVARD, Ill. — The McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally has released a report about the recent investigation into the officer-involved shooting that led to Daniel Alvarado-Aguilar's death on June 3.

Harvard Police Department officers responded to reports of a domestic violence call in the 700 block of Dewey Street.

The shooting which happened during the response to the domestic violence call involved Sergeant Trent Tobias of the Harvard Police Department.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Once all available evidence was examined and legal statutes consulted, the McHenry County State's Attorney's office concluded that Sergeant Tobias' use of deadly force was justified.

Officer Todd Ozcus and Sergeant Trent Tobias both were wearing body cameras. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information can be found on the Office of the State's Attorney Patrick D. Kenneally's website.