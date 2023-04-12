Local health department sounds alarm on dangerous chemicals in a Rockton neighborhood

ROCKTON — The Winnebago County Health Department issues a warning to a Rockton neighborhood.
The WCHD says PFAS, a dangerous collection of forever chemicals have been traced in well water in the Blackhawk Neighborhood in Rockton.
The neighborhood is on an old superfund site and is also directly next to the old Chemtool facility which exploded in 2021.
The meeting hosted by the health department focused on how people can stay safe.
In particular, the health department encourages families in the neighborhood to switch to city water or use a filter to the the dangerous chemicals out of the well water.
PFAS pose a danger to everyone, but the Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell is particularly concerned about certain groups of people.
"We talk about pregnant women and the reason these forever chemicals we want to reduce the amount of chemicals your taking early in life and storing in your body over time right because they are harder to break down," Martell said.
The health department says notices have been sent to the neighborhood.