Local farmers markets feeling the heat due to lack of rain

ROCKFORD -- As sunny skies continue across the state line, local farmers markets feel the heat as they begin the feel the effects from the lack of rain.
Manager, Malika Miller, of Rockford Midtown Market says right now she caters to over 100 hundred people in the community and relies on her farmer to bring in products weekly.
However, with farmers struggling to harvest, limited items can be sold.
"The season already starting off late and my farmer told me he was having problems getting enough produce so that we can actually have a good farmers market," Miller said.
"So now our stuff is coming out later than usual now and we can only do the herbs and seedlings."
For now, Miller says they have a few items they can still sell to customers and can lean on other small farms in the community, including one at the Patriots Gateway Community Center.
But still is hopeful for more rain.
"I'm thankful for who I have to come out to this market, and they are doing their best to provide, so hopefully people can see we are providing more especially with more news of rain coming."
"That will be a huge help."