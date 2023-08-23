Man involved in Pittsburgh active shooter incident is pronounced dead

PITTSBURGH, PA — According to Pittsburgh Public Safety's twitter account, the subject involved in the active shooter incident has been pronounced dead by Pittsburgh EMS.

Law enforcement was involved earlier Wednesday in an active shoot-out with a gunman near a children's hospital in western Pennsylvania.

WPXI-TV reported the most recent exchange of gunfire was between the suspect out of a home's window and a SWAT team.

SWAT believed that a bullet might have hit the suspect, but is being monitored via infrared temperature readings on a drone.

WPXI-TV reported that a man is barricaded inside a home and SWAT crews are trying to negotiate with him. A robot is being brought in to be used.

Residents in homes located on Broad Street between North Mathilda Street and North Millvale Avenue were been ordered to evacuate.

The man was been identified by law enforcement as 63-year-old William "Bill" Hardison.

WPXI-TV is reporting Hardison considers himself a sovereign citizen.

Sovereign citizens described by the FBI are people who are "antigovernmental extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in the United States, but they are separate or 'sovereign' from the country.

At 12:41 p.m. CST, Pittsburgh Public safety tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Police will take over the Active Shooting Incident once the incident is resolved.

The White House tells WPXI-TV that President Joe Biden was "briefed of the situation."

The scene unfolded near UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Neighbors in the area have been told to shelter in place.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh released a statement via Twitter:

Members of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department and Pittsburgh Police responded to the scene.

According to WPXI-TV, sheriff's deputies were serving an eviction notice around 11:00 a.m. EST.

Hardison was in a home near Jordan Way and Broad Street and "fired near 100 shots."

Neighbors tell WPXI-TV says Hardison may have been a squatter and had previous knowledge that the eviction was to be served today.

Pittsburgh Public School officials tell WPXI-TV that Pittsburgh Montessori School and Obama Academy are on lockdown.

No one had been shot but a Sheriff's deputy fell down.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus told WPXI-TV through text that the Deputy "had a head injury from diving for cover while taking on gunfire."

WPXI-TV reported that Hardison has shot down two drones that were monitoring the scene.

WPXI-TV removed their helicopter from the area for safety.

