List: Rockford, 815 Day Events

Many Rockford Day, or "815 Day" events are posted here, but other organizations and businesses may post additional information to their social media feeds using the hashtags #RockfordDay2023 or #815Day2023 .

Here's a complete map of Rockford Day events:

Rockford Day Kickoff Celebration!

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (8:15 a.m.)

3600 E. State St.

Join Mayor Tom McNamara and others on 8/15 at 8:15 am at Rivera's Fresh Market, 3600 E State St, as he kicks off our citywide Rockford Day celebrations. Pick up a Kindness card and enjoy refreshments from Rivera's Panadería.

Rockford Day Kindness Project

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (8:15 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.)

Miracle Mile is encouraging the citizens of Rockford to complete 815 Acts of Kindness on Rockford Day. Find a Kindness Board posted all around the city to grab a card with inspirational ideas, or come up with your own. After you have completed your Kindness, post it on your social media with #BeKind815. We may even feature your post on the Rockford Day Facebook page. Let's all brighten people's day and surprise others with small acts of kindness which will have a big impact on our community. For more information about 815 Acts of Kindness please click here.

Rockford Area Arts Council

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

713 E. State St

The Rockford Area Arts Council is welcoming the community to visit and view the work we have on our walls from local artists, much of which is for sale! We will also have printed maps with the details of our public art projects, including the 55 new utility box wrap installations. We will be giving away our public art maps, and ART IS POWER stickers.

Midway Village Museum

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Midway Village Museum

Come enjoy snow cones for a free day at Midway! Midway Village Museum will be also open to the public - you can visit the main museum center or our Victorian Village free of charge. We will also have our snow cone machine up and running - although those will have a small cost!

River District Association

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

First Street between State and Market Streets

The River District Association will host a downtown picnic party there will be food trucks, live music, ice cream and games and activities!

Midland States Bank

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Near Rockford Park District Building (401 S Main St) or on corner of Davis Park

Stop by for Midland States Bank's Family Fun Booth - Pop-Up! We will be downtown in Davis park offering Financial Empowerment, face painting, balloons, photo opportunities and gift basket raffle.

Rockford Day on The Mile!

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

3915 E. State St.

Stop by the old Magna lot for lunch from Blaz'in Magic BBQ and dessert from Quixotic Bakery trucks. There may even be another truck or two. Tents will be set up with tables & chairs to eat in the shade, plus some other surprises.

One Body Collaboratives

Saturday, August 12 - Sunday, August 13

One Body Collaboratives in partnership with our Pastor Advisory Network, is hosting an 815 Serve Day event in coordination with 815 Day! 815 Serve Day will primarily be held on the weekend leading up to 815 Day on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. We are encouraging local churches to serve the 815 in some capacity on these days. Churches across the community will provide a service to the community leading up to 815 Day. We will post on our website and social media the ways in which each of our local churches will participate. If your church would like to participate, please complete the form HERE.

Rockford Chamber of Commerce

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (1 - 4 p.m.)

308 W State St, Suite 350, Rockford, IL 61101

Help us commemorate our first year in the new offices by toasting the artists that will help make our space a little more vibrant in the year to come with cookies and coffee. Join us as we unveil artwork from prominent local artists Jenny Matthews, Tom McHale, and Brad Nordlof. These pieces represent both familiar places within our community and the abstract ideas that help to make Rockford a vibrant place to live and work. We are excited to build a sustainable partnership with these artists, and look forward to working with them to bring future artists to share their vivid expressions to the Chamber in the years ahead.

Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (4 - 9 p.m.)

220 Prairie St

On 815 Day we're doing what we love most - hanging out on the dock! It's our weekly Truckin' Tuesday event. Dockside Taproom will be open at 4 pm for beverages, at 5 p.m. food trucks start serving (The Taco Shop 815, Little Nick's BBQ, Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses, The Dessert Shop 815), and DJ Slick starts spinning your favs at 6 p.m. Each truck will have their own twist on an 815 Special! We’re stocking our dock with games for everyone: bags, jenga, and more. Enjoy the Rock River on our spacious dock with free live music, free games and supporting some of the best food trucks in the stateline. Four food trucks with 815 Day specials to be announced on social, Free Live Music from DJ Slick, Dock Seating with umbrellas on the Rock River with games for everyone.

Relief Mental Health

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (2 - 4 p.m.)

1641 N. Alpine Rd. Suite 207, Rockford, IL 61107

Open house from 2-4 pm with free mental health screenings and refreshments. Stop by and learn about our services, meet our team, tour our clinic.

Rockford Park District

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 (4 - 9 p.m.)

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

During Food Truck Tuesday at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, the Rockford Park District will celebrate Rockford Day by featuring a variety of games and family activities in addition to the usual tasty eats from local food trucks. The event runs from 4 to 9pm.