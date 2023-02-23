List: How Stateline towns plan to remove ice storm debris

ILLINOIS
DEKALB
DeKalb Public Works will be running a special curbside loose limb pickup as cleanup continues from Wednesday’s ice storm.
The special curbside loose limb pickup will begin Thursday and continue into early next week. Chipper crews will be cycling through the City. Residents and businesses are asked to follow these guidelines:
• The City will be picking up limbs eight inches in diameter or less. A private contractor should be contacted for larger limbs.
• Please stack limbs in the parkway. Crews are unable to collect limbs from private property.
• Only fallen limbs caused by the ice storm will be collected during this special pickup.
Limbs from landscaping activities will not be collected.
FREEPORT
As the cleanup efforts begin from the ice storm, many residents have reported fallen branches and tree limbs. For small branches, residents have two locations for free disposal:
- Public Works Yard at 1001 N Island Avenue
- Timber Industries, located at 2133 S. Walnut Street, directly across from the fairgrounds.
Due to the magnitude of the storm, the City of Freeport Public Works Department is conducting a city-wide pick-up for large storm debris only. Residents that wish to have large storm debris removed must move debris to the curb for pick up by 8 A.M. Monday, February 27. Crews will make one pass, west to east through the City.
WISCONSIN
BELOIT
The City of Beloit’s Public Works Department is requesting residents to
bring their ice storm tree debris to the curb. This debris should NOT be placed on the sidewalk, please keep the sidewalks clear. Collection of the tree debris will be
announced once the initial response is completed. If you have questions, please call DPW at 608-364-2929.