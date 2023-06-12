Krueger Pool opens for the 2023 summer season

Beloit, Wi. —Just thirty minutes away from Rockford the Krueger Park Pool opened its gates today for the season. Staff are looking forward to the season ahead.
This year the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department is excited to be finally opening on time for the first time in years.
Last year the pool was unable to open until late July due to staffing issues, during the 2020 and 2021 season the pool had restrictions due to the pandemic.
"We're really looking forward to bringing the community back to the pool, we're able to open more hours due to an influx in lifeguards that we've had over the past few weeks. So we're really excited to open more hours for the community as well give them an opportunity to cool off this summer." Nicole Yost the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Beloit said.
Yost continued to say that the pool did some major recruiting from high schools in the area, "they're slowly coming. So we're still accepting applications. And thanks to those lifeguards that are applying and being cleared, we're able to add those hours."
The pool is open Saturday through Monday for public swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., family swim is Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about the pool check their website here.