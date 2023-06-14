Iowa man dies after being thrown from car, hitting tree in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — An Iowa man has died following a single car crash Monday afternoon on Highway 20.
On Monday, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 20 westbound just east of North Imbus Lane for a car accident with injuries.
When first responders arrived, a man was found to be ejected from the car and located nearby.
The man, 25-year-old Dubuque, Iowa resident Treyvor Craven, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner.
During an investigation, Deputies learned that the car was traveling westbound on Highway 20.
Craven has lost control of the car, left the road, and hit a tree. The car came to rest in a ditch.